FY2019 Earnings Estimate for First Majestic Silver Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 48.30%. The business had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered First Majestic Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.57.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,954,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,477,000 after purchasing an additional 680,590 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 175.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 177,402 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 150,945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.