FY2019 Earnings Estimate for First Majestic Silver Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:AG)

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 48.30%. The business had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered First Majestic Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.57.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,954,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,477,000 after purchasing an additional 680,590 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 175.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 177,402 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 150,945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Earnings History and Estimates for First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FY2019 Earnings Estimate for First Majestic Silver Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial
FY2019 Earnings Estimate for First Majestic Silver Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial
Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc Reduced by Analyst
Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc Reduced by Analyst
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Exxon Mobil Co.’s Q4 2019 Earnings
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Exxon Mobil Co.’s Q4 2019 Earnings
FY2019 EPS Estimates for Apache Co. Decreased by Analyst
FY2019 EPS Estimates for Apache Co. Decreased by Analyst
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Viper Energy Partners LP’s Q4 2019 Earnings
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Viper Energy Partners LP’s Q4 2019 Earnings
Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for T-Mobile Us Inc Decreased by Analyst
Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for T-Mobile Us Inc Decreased by Analyst


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report