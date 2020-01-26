Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) Reduced by Analyst

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.29.

TSE HBM opened at C$4.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -3.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.99. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$3.98 and a 1 year high of C$10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$384.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$384.71 million.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

