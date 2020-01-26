FY2019 EPS Estimates for Apache Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:APA)

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) – SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Apache in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.12). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Apache’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

APA has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus cut shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

APA opened at $29.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 78.28 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Apache has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $38.12.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.50%.

In other Apache news, insider Wheals Rob bought 4,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $49,825.30. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Apache by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 90,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Apache by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Apache by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 12,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Apache in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

