Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Viper Energy Partners LP’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VNOM. TD Securities decreased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.73.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 14.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $36.73. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $62,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 8,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.