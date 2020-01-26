Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for T-Mobile Us Inc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) – KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. KeyCorp also issued estimates for T-Mobile Us’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC set a $86.00 price target on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Nomura upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.34 and its 200-day moving average is $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.36. T-Mobile Us has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $85.22.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 17.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,314,789,000 after buying an additional 2,647,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 89.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,139,903,000 after buying an additional 6,846,964 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 11.2% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,817,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $283,066,000 after buying an additional 383,437 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 108.0% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,370,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $265,499,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us in the second quarter valued at about $177,428,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

