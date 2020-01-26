FY2019 EPS Estimates for BP plc Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:BP)

BP plc (NYSE:BP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of BP in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BP’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get BP alerts:

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.05.

Shares of BP stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BP has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The firm has a market cap of $129.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in BP by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,078,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,066,696,000 after buying an additional 409,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BP by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,227,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $509,903,000 after purchasing an additional 86,190 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,071,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $344,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,781 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 659.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,414,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,204 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BP by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,959,355 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $81,705,000 after purchasing an additional 21,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.