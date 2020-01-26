FY2019 EPS Estimates for BP plc Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:BP)

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BP plc (NYSE:BP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of BP in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BP’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.05.

Shares of BP stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BP has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The firm has a market cap of $129.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in BP by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,078,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,066,696,000 after buying an additional 409,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BP by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,227,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $509,903,000 after purchasing an additional 86,190 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,071,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $344,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,781 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 659.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,414,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,204 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BP by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,959,355 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $81,705,000 after purchasing an additional 21,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Earnings History and Estimates for BP (NYSE:BP)

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FY2019 EPS Estimates for BP plc Raised by Piper Sandler
FY2019 EPS Estimates for BP plc Raised by Piper Sandler
FY2019 EPS Estimates for Century Communities Inc Cut by Analyst
FY2019 EPS Estimates for Century Communities Inc Cut by Analyst
FY2019 EPS Estimates for Inogen Inc Reduced by KeyCorp
FY2019 EPS Estimates for Inogen Inc Reduced by KeyCorp
FRESENIUS SE &/S to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
FRESENIUS SE &/S to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Encana Corp to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts
Encana Corp to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts
GN STORE NORD A/ADR Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $5.18 Per Share
GN STORE NORD A/ADR Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $5.18 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report