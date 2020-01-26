FY2019 EPS Estimates for Century Communities Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Century Communities in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.56 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.57. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get Century Communities alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CCS. ValuEngine cut Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Century Communities from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $30.58 on Friday. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $573.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 163,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 127,403 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 403,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after buying an additional 48,074 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $5,702,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 50.7% in the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.