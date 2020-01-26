FY2019 EPS Estimates for Inogen Inc Reduced by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inogen in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical technology company will earn $0.97 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.10. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Inogen’s FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on INGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Inogen from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Inogen stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. Inogen has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $155.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.63.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Inogen had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $91.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,680,000 after acquiring an additional 20,132 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Inogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,758,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

