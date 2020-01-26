FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest forecasts that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FRESENIUS SE &/S’s FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get FRESENIUS SE &/S alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of FSNUY opened at $13.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.26. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.80.

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter.

About FRESENIUS SE &/S

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for FRESENIUS SE &/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRESENIUS SE &/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.