FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest forecasts that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FRESENIUS SE &/S’s FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of FSNUY opened at $13.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.26. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.80.

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter.

About FRESENIUS SE &/S

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

Earnings History and Estimates for FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Receive News & Ratings for FRESENIUS SE &/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRESENIUS SE &/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FY2019 EPS Estimates for BP plc Raised by Piper Sandler
FY2019 EPS Estimates for BP plc Raised by Piper Sandler
FY2019 EPS Estimates for Century Communities Inc Cut by Analyst
FY2019 EPS Estimates for Century Communities Inc Cut by Analyst
FY2019 EPS Estimates for Inogen Inc Reduced by KeyCorp
FY2019 EPS Estimates for Inogen Inc Reduced by KeyCorp
FRESENIUS SE &/S to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
FRESENIUS SE &/S to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Encana Corp to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts
Encana Corp to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts
GN STORE NORD A/ADR Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $5.18 Per Share
GN STORE NORD A/ADR Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $5.18 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report