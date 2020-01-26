Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Encana in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.63.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Encana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen downgraded Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Encana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Encana from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.05.

Shares of ECA opened at $3.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.04. Encana has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Encana had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 16.84%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

In related news, CFO Corey Douglas Code purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,463 shares in the company, valued at $246,728.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 79,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $4,251,660.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 47,300 shares of company stock valued at $193,080. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Encana by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Encana by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 31,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Encana by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,892,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after buying an additional 20,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Encana by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after buying an additional 1,376,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Encana by 658.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

