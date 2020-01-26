GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $5.18 Per Share

GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GN STORE NORD A/ADR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.18 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GN STORE NORD A/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $5.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. GN STORE NORD A/ADR had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $456.31 million during the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GN STORE NORD A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GN STORE NORD A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

GNNDY stock opened at $140.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. GN STORE NORD A/ADR has a one year low of $106.45 and a one year high of $152.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.28.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

