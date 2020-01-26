Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hershey Co’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:HSY)

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for Hershey in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.74 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $147.00 price target on Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.94.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $154.68 on Friday. Hershey has a 12 month low of $100.80 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.98 and a 200-day moving average of $149.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $211,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,429 shares in the company, valued at $21,515,353.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $53,973.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,230 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,027 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

