Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Community Health Systems’ FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Community Health Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will earn ($1.74) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.75). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

CYH opened at $4.47 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.36.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.64) earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 174.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 353.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 552,548 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 183.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 124,633 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 721.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 120,506 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 631.9% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 129,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 111,853 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

