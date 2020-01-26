Desjardins Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $12.57 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.44. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2020 earnings at $14.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.82 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $378.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $328.00 to $322.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.50.

Shares of CP opened at $261.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $195.34 and a 52 week high of $267.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.6303 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,380,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,004,000 after buying an additional 315,137 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 40.4% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,452,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,561,000 after buying an additional 706,200 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.3% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 869,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after buying an additional 51,205 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.7% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 288,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,154,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 27,186.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 251,747 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

