EOG Resources Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.89 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – KeyCorp cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for EOG Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $4.89 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on EOG. Howard Weil began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.95.

EOG opened at $79.85 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $107.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.80. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 100.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,253,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,141,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128,570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,326,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,811 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $63,240,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in EOG Resources by 23.3% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,311,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $319,980,000 after buying an additional 815,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 18.4% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,463,072 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $229,462,000 after buying an additional 383,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

