Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Brigham Minerals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani anticipates that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ FY2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MNRL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.85.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $17.73 on Friday. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million.

In other Brigham Minerals news, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $13,944,391.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $51,371,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

