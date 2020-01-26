Newmont Goldcorp Corp Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight Capital assumed coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.36.

NEM stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $44.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.51.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $130,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,707,420.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $111,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,134 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

