Moody’s Co. Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $8.15 Per Share (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for Moody’s in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $8.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.20. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.83 EPS.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley raised Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Moody’s to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.18.

MCO stock opened at $255.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.66. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $154.60 and a twelve month high of $258.89. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Moody’s news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $804,703.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at $10,724,549.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,532,159.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,871,566.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,939 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 9.1% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,851,000 after acquiring an additional 149,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1,070.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,878,000 after buying an additional 740,633 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 985.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 770,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,433,000 after buying an additional 699,273 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.2% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 446,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,542,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 29.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 394,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,752,000 after buying an additional 89,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

