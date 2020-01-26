FY2019 EPS Estimates for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Lowered by SunTrust Banks

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy producer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $482.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

OAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,704,393 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $174,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,289,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $70,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073,118 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 45,150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,391,327 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,366,153 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,116,897 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $25,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

