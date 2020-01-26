Deutsche Bank Lowers Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target to GBX 500

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.91) target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 960 ($12.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pearson from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pearson from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 655 ($8.62) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 629.82 ($8.28).

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of LON:PSON opened at GBX 583.80 ($7.68) on Friday. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 955 ($12.56). The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 630.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 737.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.