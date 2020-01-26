Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.19.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $99.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.60. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $67.05 and a fifty-two week high of $101.31.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $934.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.02 million. Garmin had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.73%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Garmin news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 254,517 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $24,148,572.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 181,375 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $16,909,591.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 826,185 shares of company stock valued at $77,782,791 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter worth $68,000. 45.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

