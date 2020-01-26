Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley set a $21.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Scotiabank set a $23.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $14.02. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.53 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 111.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Golar LNG will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,457,101 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,720,000 after acquiring an additional 87,955 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 17,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 104,712 shares during the period. Finally, grace capital lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. grace capital now owns 50,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

