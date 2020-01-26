Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

FOSL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Fossil Group stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $412.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.33 and a beta of 0.28. Fossil Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.20 million. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 0.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Fossil Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey acquired 8,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $61,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 525,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,113.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOSL. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fossil Group during the third quarter valued at about $7,019,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fossil Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fossil Group by 27.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,871 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after acquiring an additional 146,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fossil Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,811,086 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $78,327,000 after acquiring an additional 127,049 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fossil Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,144,848 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $82,166,000 after acquiring an additional 111,037 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.