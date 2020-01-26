Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.59 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Capital upped their price target on Aimmune Therapeutics from to in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Aimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average of $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.02. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,900 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.