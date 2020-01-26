AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AUDC. ValuEngine lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

AUDC stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.34 million, a P/E ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.59.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. AudioCodes had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AudioCodes during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,548,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in AudioCodes by 105.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 37,722 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in AudioCodes during the third quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AudioCodes during the third quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

