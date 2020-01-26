First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upgraded First Busey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Busey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.
NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Busey has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.98.
About First Busey
First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.
