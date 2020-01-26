Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cutera from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $434.55 million, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.50. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $46.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 20.84% and a negative return on equity of 84.67%. Cutera’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cutera will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cutera by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cutera by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cutera by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cutera by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,955 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cutera by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

