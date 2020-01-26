Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DRNA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $19.26 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.78.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 541.24% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The company had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John B. Green sold 47,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $1,020,300.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $38,552,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,264,096 shares of company stock valued at $123,462,978 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.