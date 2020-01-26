Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CELH. ValuEngine raised shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

Celsius stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.03. Celsius has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $6.37.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 million. Celsius had a net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Celsius by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Celsius by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Celsius by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Celsius by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after buying an additional 164,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Celsius by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 919,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 24,417 shares in the last quarter. 45.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

