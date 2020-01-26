ValuEngine Downgrades eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) to Hold

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $11.36 on Friday. eXp World has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $729.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.69 and a beta of 4.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. eXp World had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 42.22%. The firm had revenue of $282.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.83 million. On average, research analysts forecast that eXp World will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 6,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $61,659.78. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 13,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $154,100.83. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,629 shares of company stock worth $2,684,481. 41.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 36,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 33,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Deutsche Bank Lowers Pearson Price Target to GBX 500
Deutsche Bank Lowers Pearson Price Target to GBX 500
Garmin Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Garmin Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Golar LNG Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub
Golar LNG Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub
Fossil Group Upgraded at BidaskClub
Fossil Group Upgraded at BidaskClub
ExlService Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub
ExlService Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub
Aimmune Therapeutics Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Aimmune Therapeutics Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report