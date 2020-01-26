ValuEngine Downgrades eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) to Hold

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $11.36 on Friday. eXp World has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $729.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.69 and a beta of 4.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. eXp World had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 42.22%. The firm had revenue of $282.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.83 million. On average, research analysts forecast that eXp World will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 6,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $61,659.78. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 13,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $154,100.83. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,629 shares of company stock worth $2,684,481. 41.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 36,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 33,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

