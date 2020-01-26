CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

Shares of CVS opened at $71.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.22. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 164,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 109,086 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 43,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 38,504 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

