Zacks: Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $28.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Spirit of Texas Bancshares an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STXB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $2,242,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 16.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $672,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STXB opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.88. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $23.48.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

