Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) and SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Head to Head Comparison

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) and Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SI-Bone and Invivo Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SI-Bone $55.38 million 9.87 -$17.45 million ($0.71) -30.80 Invivo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$23.42 million ($2.25) -0.14

SI-Bone has higher revenue and earnings than Invivo Therapeutics. SI-Bone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invivo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

SI-Bone has a beta of -0.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invivo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for SI-Bone and Invivo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SI-Bone 0 0 2 0 3.00 Invivo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

SI-Bone presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.46%. Given SI-Bone’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SI-Bone is more favorable than Invivo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares SI-Bone and Invivo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SI-Bone -54.85% -42.29% -26.04% Invivo Therapeutics N/A -91.56% -73.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.0% of SI-Bone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Invivo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of SI-Bone shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Invivo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SI-Bone beats Invivo Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Invivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has research collaboration with the Q Therapeutics, Inc. for the evaluation of the combination of PLGA-PLL based Neuro-Spinal Scaffold with adult neural progenitor cells, including those from induced pluripotent stem cells. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

