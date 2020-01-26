Brokerages Expect RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) to report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for RLI’s earnings. RLI reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLI will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RLI.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $233.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.01 million. RLI had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 12.21%.

RLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 target price on shares of RLI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $133,309.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of RLI by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RLI by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI opened at $95.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.35 and a 200-day moving average of $92.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.70. RLI has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

