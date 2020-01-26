Reviewing Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) & First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) and First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers National Banc and First Internet Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers National Banc 27.11% 12.46% 1.46% First Internet Bancorp 15.37% 8.55% 0.65%

40.9% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Farmers National Banc and First Internet Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers National Banc 0 0 2 0 3.00 First Internet Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Farmers National Banc presently has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential downside of 1.16%. First Internet Bancorp has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.14%. Given First Internet Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Internet Bancorp is more favorable than Farmers National Banc.

Risk and Volatility

Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Internet Bancorp has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Farmers National Banc and First Internet Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers National Banc $117.26 million 3.76 $32.57 million $1.15 13.86 First Internet Bancorp $164.20 million 1.63 $21.90 million $2.51 10.92

Farmers National Banc has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Internet Bancorp. First Internet Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers National Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Farmers National Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Internet Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Farmers National Banc pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Internet Bancorp pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Farmers National Banc is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Farmers National Banc beats First Internet Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services. It also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, and employee benefit plans; retirement services; property and casualty insurance products and services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities. The company operates in through 39 locations and two-branch locations in southwestern Pennsylvania. Farmers National Banc Corp. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Canfield, Ohio.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, owner-occupied commercial real estate, investor commercial real estate, construction, residential mortgage, term, small installment, home improvement, home equity, and other consumer loans, as well as single tenant lease financing, public and healthcare finance, lines of credit, and letters of credit to individuals and commercial customers. In addition, the company is involved in the purchase, manage, service, and safekeeping of municipal securities; and offers municipal lending and leasing products to government entities. In addition, it provides corporate credit card and treasury management services. The company offers its services through its Website, www.firstib.com. First Internet Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

