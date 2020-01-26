Brokerages Expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) have earned an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $35.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.27 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AAON an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAON shares. BidaskClub upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the second quarter valued at $286,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,572 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 54.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AAON opened at $53.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68 and a beta of 0.94. AAON has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $53.85.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.84 million. AAON had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.94%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AAON will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

