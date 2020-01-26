Brokerages Expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. RBB Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RBB Bancorp.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBB shares. BidaskClub cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of RBB stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average is $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $402.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.14. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $22.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBB Bancorp (RBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.