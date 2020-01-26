Opus Bank (OPB) to Release Earnings on Monday

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect Opus Bank to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Opus Bank had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $62.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Opus Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPB opened at $24.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.34. Opus Bank has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.38 million, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Opus Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Opus Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

