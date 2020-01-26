SAP (SAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SAP (NYSE:SAP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect SAP to post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $139.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $164.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.02 and a 200 day moving average of $128.56. SAP has a 52 week low of $100.97 and a 52 week high of $140.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded SAP to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.83.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

