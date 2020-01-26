Polaris Industries (PII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect Polaris Industries to post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $91.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.49 and its 200 day moving average is $92.34. Polaris Industries has a 1 year low of $77.05 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

In other Polaris Industries news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,776.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PII. Wedbush lowered Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

