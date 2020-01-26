Popular (BPOP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.10. Popular had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $619.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Popular to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BPOP opened at $59.14 on Friday. Popular has a 52 week low of $49.23 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

In related news, VP Javier D. Ferrer sold 6,500 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $358,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 9,100 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $515,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,566.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,890,377. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BPOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

