Liberum Capital Analysts Give Novartis (VTX:NOVN) a CHF 100 Price Target

Liberum Capital set a CHF 100 price target on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group set a CHF 89 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 105 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC set a CHF 86 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 91 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 95.42.

Novartis has a twelve month low of CHF 72.45 and a twelve month high of CHF 88.30.

