Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 107 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been assigned a CHF 107 price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 122 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 115 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Baader Bank set a CHF 115 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays set a CHF 115 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 120 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 111.33.

Nestlé has a one year low of CHF 73.34 and a one year high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

