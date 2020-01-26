JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) a CHF 375 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 375 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ROG. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 330 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 346 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 370 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 225 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 328.92.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

