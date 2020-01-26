Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 119 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been assigned a CHF 119 price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SREN. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 120 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 100 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 98 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 88.50 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 111.28.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re has a 12-month low of CHF 81.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.