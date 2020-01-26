AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday.

AGF Management stock opened at C$6.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.83. AGF Management has a one year low of C$4.51 and a one year high of C$6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $535.79 million and a PE ratio of 13.26.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

