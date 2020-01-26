TD Securities Cuts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$1.65

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$1.70 to C$1.65 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research report on Monday, January 20th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.58.

Shares of TSE:BBD.B opened at C$1.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of -244.00. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$1.53 and a twelve month high of C$3.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.84.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

