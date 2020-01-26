Laurentian Reiterates C$5.00 Price Target for Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR)

Laurentian set a C$5.00 price target on Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt downgraded Birchcliff Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities downgraded Birchcliff Energy from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Birchcliff Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.04.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

TSE BIR opened at C$1.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.69 and a twelve month high of C$4.00. The company has a market cap of $468.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.27.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$130.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$145.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0262 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 91.01%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.