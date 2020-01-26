Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Cut to “Sell” at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has C$1.50 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a C$1.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Birchcliff Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.04.

Shares of BIR opened at C$1.76 on Thursday. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.69 and a 1-year high of C$4.00. The stock has a market cap of $468.05 million and a PE ratio of 15.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$130.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$145.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.0262 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 91.01%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

