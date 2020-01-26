Cormark Raises B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$7.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

BTO has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised B2Gold from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Pi Financial set a C$6.50 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$6.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.73.

Shares of BTO opened at C$5.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and a PE ratio of 101.43. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.24 and a 12 month high of C$5.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$410.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 20,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total value of C$94,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,345,000. Also, Director Robert Gayton sold 9,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total value of C$43,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,060,400. Over the last three months, insiders sold 239,099 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,975.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

